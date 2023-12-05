Create New Account
M.O.A.R Data Analysis with Dr Paul Oosterhuis
channel image
Fritjof Persson
345 Subscribers
19 views
Published a day ago

We are joined by Australia's Dr Paul Oosterhuis (https://twitter.com/dragonfishy) and Winston Smith to analyse this initial M.O.A.R data on New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.Show more

FSMB (Federation of State Medical Boards) interview from 2022 here - https://rumble.com/v1lbjvd-the-dark-truth-of-americas-federation-of-state-medical-boards.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion

https://nzloyal.org.nz/

https://freenz.substack.com

