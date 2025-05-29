Bitcoin and Financial Bubbles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bubbles are everywhere—most fizzle unnoticed, but some explode into history. Bitcoin shows all the classic signs: euphoric greed, smart money piling in, and FOMO at all-time highs. Meanwhile, gold and silver remain timeless stores of value, trusted globally for millennia. Will #BTC defy history or follow the bubble cycle?
#Crypto #Gold #Silver #Finance #BubbleWatch #InvestSmart
