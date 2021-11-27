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Karen Kingston | COVID-19 The Disease of a Corrupt Government and Medical System
Thrivetime Show
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BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ or by Texting 918-851-0102

*December - 7 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*January 14-15 - 44% of Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*April 1st - 2nd - Tickets Now On Sale for Oregon!!!

Watch the ReAwakening Documentary Series Today:
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The Momentum Is Building:
*November - San Antonio Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out

The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.

Are You An Airline Employee? Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://rumble.com/vnldb5-attention-airline-employees-dont-want-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-must-wa.html

Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content

www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com

Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
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Support Mike Lindell and America's Quest for Election Integrity At:
https://www.mypillow.com/clay

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
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clay clarkthrivetime showreawaken america tourkaren kingston
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