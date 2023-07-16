Create New Account
GODS OF THE NEW AGE (Original Classic) - East And West Merged For One-World-Religion Of Antichrist
Gods Of The New Age (Original Classic [1984]) - How The East And West Were Merged For The One-World-Religion Of The Antichrist [Yoga, TM, etc.]

1. Invasion of the Godmen [4:30]

2. Yoga & Meditation: The Great Escape [26:50]

3. The East Converts The West [52:30]

4. The Deterioration of Christianity [1:14:45]

[One slight disclaimer: Producers of video cite and/or quote numerous scripture references taken from Westcott-Hort bible versions. The use of these bible versions can not be endorsed; see Authorized Version only:

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/p/words-of-lord-are-pure-words-as-silver.html ]

***

see also [Brighteon]: Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic)

Keywords
kabbalahmeditationyogaspiritualityoccultchristianitymysticismnew agehinduismeastern religiontm

