Gods Of The New Age (Original Classic [1984]) - How The East And West Were Merged For The One-World-Religion Of The Antichrist [Yoga, TM, etc.]
1. Invasion of the Godmen [4:30]
2. Yoga & Meditation: The Great Escape [26:50]
3. The East Converts The West [52:30]
4. The Deterioration of Christianity [1:14:45]
[One slight disclaimer: Producers of video cite and/or quote numerous scripture references taken from Westcott-Hort bible versions. The use of these bible versions can not be endorsed; see Authorized Version only:
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/p/words-of-lord-are-pure-words-as-silver.html ]
***
see also [Brighteon]: Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic)
