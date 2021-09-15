An Old, Awfully Rich Monster and Convicted Criminal Will Recover Our World. Whether We Like it or Not.

Previous International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, now the President of the European Central Bank convinces the governments to borrow even more and more. This whole STUPID-19 plandemic scam is just to crash the economy more and more (put it into more debt with the IMF and Central Banks), so we will have to follow the UN Agenda-21, Agenda 2030 afterward. Then after that, it is on to the Great Reset.

Do you know that this high power lady wasn't jailed when she had been convicted over her role in a controversial €400.000.000 payment to a single businessman? She was found guilty of criminal charges over massive government payout but as former French finance minister, who faced potentially ... ONE YEAR IN JAIL (for €400.000.000 fraud), has never faced any punishment.

Why these sorts of persons stay always untouchable, and on what basis do they tell our governments what to do?

WTF are they? I think we know it already.