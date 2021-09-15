© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Old, Awfully Rich Monster and Convicted Criminal Will Recover Our World. Whether We Like it or Not.
Follow
2
Share
Report
60 views • September 15, 2021
Previous International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, now the President of the European Central Bank convinces the governments to borrow even more and more. This whole STUPID-19 plandemic scam is just to crash the economy more and more (put it into more debt with the IMF and Central Banks), so we will have to follow the UN Agenda-21, Agenda 2030 afterward. Then after that, it is on to the Great Reset.
Do you know that this high power lady wasn't jailed when she had been convicted over her role in a controversial €400.000.000 payment to a single businessman? She was found guilty of criminal charges over massive government payout but as former French finance minister, who faced potentially ... ONE YEAR IN JAIL (for €400.000.000 fraud), has never faced any punishment.
Why these sorts of persons stay always untouchable, and on what basis do they tell our governments what to do?
WTF are they? I think we know it already.
Do you know that this high power lady wasn't jailed when she had been convicted over her role in a controversial €400.000.000 payment to a single businessman? She was found guilty of criminal charges over massive government payout but as former French finance minister, who faced potentially ... ONE YEAR IN JAIL (for €400.000.000 fraud), has never faced any punishment.
Why these sorts of persons stay always untouchable, and on what basis do they tell our governments what to do?
WTF are they? I think we know it already.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.