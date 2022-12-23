Create New Account
The Debate on Smart Drugs 🎙️ Biohacker analysis and response
The Intelligence Squared Youtube channel is one of the few places that transcend the internet echo chamber by pitting teams of experts against each other for over an hour to explore the nuances and challenge our preconceptions of decisive issues. This week they debated the motion: College Students Should Be Allowed to Take Smart Drugs - which I watched with keen interest.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/21-debate-smart-drugs

https://odysee.com/Smart-Drugs-IQ2:d

