How Disinfo is Created - Part 3 – Tik Tok Wakes Us Up. Baron Trump’s 1896 Book - Pete Papaherakles
Part 3 of 4. Nancy starts off my saying that Tik Tok is being slandered because they are getting the truth out there. Later, Nancy brings up a time travel or remote viewing possibility with the book, Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey, from the 1890s. See this link:

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/baron-trumps-marvelous-underground-journey/

16:30 Pete talks about predictive programming.


This was a group Zoom with 12 people on Jan. 14, 2023. Pete Papaherakles lives in Maryland, USA and he has written hundreds of articles for American Free Press and the Barnes Review and Brian has made hundreds of videos with Pete over six years. Pete has a deep knowledge of history, how the world works, conspiracies and the forces behind UFO secrecy.


