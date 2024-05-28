Trump judge faces a ‘serious problem’ if court returns guilty verdict: John Yoo

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo argues Michael Cohen lacks credibility in the case against Trump and explains how the judge could send the case back to the prosecution or throw the case out.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.