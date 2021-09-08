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Armies, Debts and Taxes: Antifederalist Brutus No. 8
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10 views • September 08, 2021
In his 8th essay, Brutus looks at the combined powers to borrow money, to lay and collect taxes, and to raise and support armies as a trifecta that would lead to the destruction of liberty.
Path to Liberty: September 8, 2021
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Path to Liberty: September 8, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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