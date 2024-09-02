Why ELON MUSK LAUGHED At RICHARD DAWKINS And ATHEISM | Jordan Peterson & Elon Musk Interview

Jordan Peterson and Elon Musk sit down for the first time together In JULY 2024 and talk about wokeness, Trump Assassination, Joe Biden, 2024 election, technology, Tesla, Neuralink, Artificial Intelligence, Grok and CHRISTIANITY! Watch and see the SHOCKING BOMBSHELL THAR ELON MUSK REVEALED!





















-------------------------------------------------------------------------

🏦MINISTRY SUPPORT:





If the Lord leads you to support this ministry and what God is doing through my ministry and reaching the lost for Christ, as well as making effective Christian topical videos, any support that you can give would go a long way for me to be able to stay and continue doing what God has called me to do. Please pray about donating any amount the Lord puts on your heart, either as a one-time donation or as a monthly supporter! If you choose to donate, you can click the direct link below. It will take you to the donation page for the ministry. Once you are there, make sure you select "Slavic Missionary Budget" in the drop-down box when choosing to whom to donate:









➡️





https://kingdomenterprises.churchcenter.com/giving





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------