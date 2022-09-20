The past week has gone by without significant changes on the Ukrainian front lines. The stability on the battlefield marks preparation of the Ukrainian military for new offensive attempts in various regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing new operations on both the eastern and southern front lines, transferring forces and equipment, accumulating resources.

Russian troops continue attempts to stabilize the front in the Oskol region. After prolonged battles in Kupyansk, it remains in the gray zone. Ukrainian units retreated, unable to establish full control over the town.

Russian forces are strengthening their defenses in the Svatovo area, where an offensive operation of Ukrainian corpses from Kupyansk is expected.

To the south, the situation has not yet stabilized. The Russians still hold control of Krasny Liman. However, the Ukrainian forces are gradually bypassing it on the flanks, advancing to the strategically important village of Dibrovo.

From positions near Belogorovka, Ukrainian artillery began shelling the Lisichansk urban agglomeration. At the same time, Ukrainians have not yet established full control over Belogorovka itself. The village remains in the gray zone.

On the front from Soledar to Ugledar, Russian troops are gradually moving west. In the Bakhmut region, during the battles for Vesela Dolyna, Russian assault groups seized an important energy facility, the electric substation “Donbass”. This is one of the key facilities for the power supply to the northern regions of the Donbass.

The Ukrainian forces are trying to advance in the Zaporozhye direction, but continue to fail. During one of the recent operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region, several units of Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed. The Ukrainian military used American-made Vietnam-era M-113 combat armored transport vehicles. Also, the platoon of armored vehicles included Polish-made T-72M tanks. Warsaw handed over these armed units to Ukraine back in April.

In the south of the country, fighting continues in the corridor from the village of Andreevka to Vishnevoe. Ukrainians are holding their positions, but they are suffering heavy losses in the steppe.

On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian military had made “unsuccessful offensive attempts” in the Kherson region by three company-level tactical groups supported by six tanks. Russian troops repelled the attacks.

The Russian Aero-Space Forces struck at the personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nikolaev. During the day of hostilities, Ukraine’s losses amounted to more than 180 people, two tanks, seven armored vehicles, three guns and ten cars.

The Ukrainian side continues to terrorize civilians in the territories controlled by the DPR, LPR and Russia, conducting massive artillery strikes on civilans.

As a result of the shelling of 12 settlements of the DPR, 5 civilians were killed and 16 others were injured, including 3 children.

In the LPR, over the past day, the armed formations of Ukraine shelled the village of Svatovo with US-made M142 HIMARS MLRS, firing 2 missiles. The civilian infrastructure was damaged.

