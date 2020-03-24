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Will Deep State Fauci Turn Trump Into Hebert Hoover of 21st Century?
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34 views • March 24, 2020
Fauci doesn’t even try to hide his contempt for Trump. Smirking like Strozk, using his credentials like Vindman, the career bureaucrat is making Trump into a 21st century Herbert Hoover
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