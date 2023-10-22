Create New Account
2017 Vegas Black Op - Order out of Chaos
GoneDark
Published 12 hours ago

This is how they do it.  The Terror Events in America have been scripted and played out using bad actors that get promoted for playing along.  Anything else leads to permanent termination.  Easy to see once their voodoo magic is shown using detective work instead of BS media propaganda and lies.

Keywords
shootingscover-upblack opsdeep statesurvivalconspiracyattacksvegascuriousagendasprovocativestate terrorism

