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My Soul Shall Be Satisfied
Deplorable Preacher
Deplorable Preacher
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The Rolling Stones could have "Satisfaction" IF, they give their Heart and Soul to the Lord Jesus Christ!

Psalms 63:1-5 "O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is; 2 To see thy power and thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary. 3 Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee. 4 Thus will I bless thee while I live: I will lift up my hands in thy name. 5 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips:"

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Jason Stidham, Rolling Stones, I cant get no Satisfaction,
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