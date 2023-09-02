Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 2, 2023, # 421 ( Dane Wigington )



While Florida is flooding, Canada is incinerating with over 62,000 square miles burned so far. Super typhoon "Saola" has made landfall in Hong Kong while firestorms rage in Greece. Labor Day record heat will extend the baking of the central and southern US, "aquifers are running dry, posing a major threat to drinking water supply". Weather and temperature whiplash hits the West as moisture is allowed into the region. Cloud seeding with endothermic reacting elements will enhance the temporary toxic surface cool-down. Norway is stock-piling grains to prepare for coming shortages, North Korea is attempting to keep their electric grids functioning with solar power even as climate engineering operations blot out the sun. Global chaos is accelerating in lockstep with unfolding biosphere collapse, how long till impact?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

