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Brushing Teeth for More Mindfulness - mindful tips/how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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33 views • June 09, 2022

Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on how to increase mindfulness while brushing your teeth to help you to become more present and connected to the now.


Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport


Save over with Early Bird pricing NOW through June 10th when you join Holistic Restoration's 2nd Quarterly workshop of the year: Conscious Success Formula ...visit https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula for more details and to secure your seat TODAY!!!

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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