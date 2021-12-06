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Magnetic Induction Heater 20 Watt Motor - Radiant Top
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83 views • December 06, 2021
This is the same heater demonstrated in the previous video except with aluminium foil instead of a plastic lid.
A larger model with a faster motor could easily heat your entire home... I have some ideas on how to make it quieter... 🙂
A larger model with a faster motor could easily heat your entire home... I have some ideas on how to make it quieter... 🙂
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