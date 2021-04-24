The CCP Deems Social Media as Its No. 1 Weapon in Fighting Against the West

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 19, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo disclosed that as early as the Jiang Zemin era, the CCP started to deem the social media as their number one weapon in its fight against the West; the Confucius Institute was co-founded by the Ministry of National Security, the United Front Work Department, and the PLA’s General Staff Department, and hence is a CCP intelligence institution; the world’s media has been legally controlled by the CCP with money.