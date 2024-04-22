Red Light Therapy Blanket for Body, 1800 LEDs Red Near Infrared 660nm 850nm Full Body Pod

About this item· 1.Neoprene CONVENIENT & EASY TO USE: Experience the healing power of red light therapy in just minutes each day with the Hooga Pod, a full body red light blanket that covers you from neck to toe with 1800 total LEDs for 360 degree coverage. Just plug it in, zip it up and relax while you receive a full body red and near infrared light therapy treatment.

CLICK RIGHT AWAY TO GET THIS: https://amzn.to/4b2wUIj

PROVEN WAVELENGTHS: Our full body red light therapy blanket emits red and near infrared light in a 4:1 ratio, delivering optimal wavelengths of 660nm and 850nm to penetrate deep into your tissues and cells for the ultimate healing and energizing therapy. There are over 3000 published studies on the positive effects of red and near infrared light on the body.

CLICK RIGHT AWAY TO GET THIS: https://amzn.to/4b2wUIj



RED LIGHT BENEFITS: Red light therapy can help improve skin health, reduce inflammation, boost collagen production, enhance wound healing, stimulate hair growth, and more. It works by stimulating the mitochondria in our cells to produce more cellular energy

PULSE & BRIGHTNESS ADJUST: The blanket features a pulse therapy mode that alternates between on and off cycles, creating a gentle massage effect and increasing blood circulation. You can adjust the brightness of the light according to your preference and comfort level, from low to high intensity.



