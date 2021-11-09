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Law Enforcement Sources Confirm Newsom Is Recovering At Home After Mixing COVID Vaccines
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624 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6189729fb2140737c325c741
Alex Jones reveals what his sources inside California law enforcement are saying about Governor Gavin Newsom’s health episode after receiving his COVID booster shot. Notably, Newsom is reported to have mixed different vaccines for each of his three doses, something that recipients are warned to avoid doing.
Alex Jones reveals what his sources inside California law enforcement are saying about Governor Gavin Newsom’s health episode after receiving his COVID booster shot. Notably, Newsom is reported to have mixed different vaccines for each of his three doses, something that recipients are warned to avoid doing.
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