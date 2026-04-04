Zolfaqari called Friday a "Black Friday of humiliation" for the US & Israel - Day 35 air defense briefing

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Zolfaqari calls Friday a "Black Friday of humiliation" for the US and Israel — Day 35 air defense briefing:
Claimed kills in a single day:
🔸 1 F-35 (5th generation) shot down by IRGC Aerospace Force
🔸3 strategic drones (MQ and Hermes variants) downed
🔸2 stealth cruise missiles intercepted
🔸1 advanced fighter jet downed by Army Air Defense
🔸2 Black Hawk helicopters destroyed by IRGC Ground Force
"With advanced new air defense systems built by the young people of this country, we will achieve complete control of our skies, and prove the humiliation of the enemy to the world more than ever before."