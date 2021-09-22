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'VACCINATED ARE NOT HUMAN' - PEOPLE WORLDWIDE SCREAM OUT TRUTH ABOUT VACCINE
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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⁣SUPREME COURT RULING 'VACCINATED ARE NOT HUMAN' - PEOPLE WORLDWIDE SCREAM OUT TRUTH ABOUT VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JI7TUGoTlJue/

The Vaccinated laugh as Google tries to dismiss this as FALSE when in fact it is the TRUTH and has happened in the U.S. Supreme Court of Law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that in fact the Vaccinated no longer have any rights as a human after taking the Jab.
- New Dictators emerging in the Northern Territory of Australia.
- Vaccine injuries on a daily basis
- Aussies rebel against Vaccine Mandate
- CNN called out for being Fake News


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More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.


Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.


Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...


Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity




An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm


MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D


A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed




Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/


====My Links=================


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[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
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[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga


msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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