Tucker Qatarlson Is a QATARI PSYOP & Here Are the Receipts❗
American Patriots God Country
311 followers
2
96 views • 3 days ago

Original Source Material

Original Source Material

Qatar Pays $16 Million to 250 Influencers

https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/1/56928/Qatar-paid-16M-to-250-U-S-officials-to-lobby

Tucker Carlson Raises $15M for New Media Company

https://www.axios.com/2023/10/17/tucker-carlson-new-media-company-15-million

Who Is Hamas?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamas

Proverbs 6:16-19 - For there are six things the Lord hates—no, seven: haughtiness, lying, murdering, plotting evil, eagerness to do wrong, a false witness, sowing discord among brothers.

Pslams 101:7 - No one who practices deceit shall dwell in my house; no one who utters lies shall continue before my eyes

Revelation 21:8 - But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the polluted, the murderers, the fornicators, the sorcerers, the idolators, and all liars, their place will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.

Titus 1:10 - For there are many insubordinate, both idle talkers and deceivers, especially those of the circumcision, whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole households, teaching things which they ought not, for the sake of dishonest gain.

https://x.com/JadenPMcNeil/status/1951340394215776370

https://x.com/whitesocksclips/status/1951814402916909467

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1982986937364365502

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1898189131894694226

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1937243534723068167

https://x.com/Girlpatriot1974/status/1973672249975849132

https://x.com/MaxNordau/status/1982082696655319276

https://x.com/AGHamilton29/status/1983017819156500852

https://x.com/YungPutin1/status/1951340384669605999

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1935491862976221662

#Christian #Zionism #SupportIsrael DEFEAT JIHAD!

Original Video: https://youtu.be/gEf_r0yGp2Y?si=FqlqLuPgK2w0yUDt


Keywords
christianmuslimstucker carlsonchristianityisraelislamzionistzionismamerican patriots for god and countryhamasqatarpay to playrinosrinoheresychristian zionismbible teachingstrending videosbought and paid forstand with israelsupport israeltucker qatarlsontinashe petertinashe hwande
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Tucker Qatarlson Is a QATARI PSYOP & Here Are the Receipts❗

51:51American Patriots for God and County Outro

