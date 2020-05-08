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In A Toxic World But Not Of It: How To Build Your Immune System To Fight Off Sickness & Disease
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4 views • May 08, 2020
We live in a toxic world. Most items consumed today have been sprayed with pesticides, genetically altered, and or filled with chemicals. On top of that, with the growth of things sprayed in the air, including aluminum, we breathe in toxins. These toxins aid in making us sick. So, what do we do about it? UK nurse and nutritionist and the Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert, Kate Shemirani, joins me to provide people with things that God has said would be beneficial to us and help build strong immune systems.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-a-toxic-world-but-not-of-it-how-to-build-your-immune-system-to-fight-off-sickness-disease/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-a-toxic-world-but-not-of-it-how-to-build-your-immune-system-to-fight-off-sickness-disease/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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