Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the base of the enemy UAV group with a pinpoint missile strike
In the course of reconnaissance in the Avdeevka direction, the work of the enemy UAV crews was recorded. In the course of shadowing them, it was possible to establish the location of the temporary deployment point for the entire enemy UAV group, which was destroyed by an air strike using guided missiles.
