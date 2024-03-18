Steve & Florida Police Have Fiery Exchange for Them Not Dubbing Attack on Jewish Center a Hate Crime

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

The Florida Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center was ravaged by a fire in an act of arson early Saturday morning, causing damage to the synagogue, Hebrew school, and community center, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Las Olas Chabad said.

The Chabad Center said in statements on Sunday night that the fire was deliberately and intentionally set. “It was a clearly targeted attack on our facility and our Community,” said the Chabad.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that police were N😡T investigating the incident as a hate crime.

STEVE'S TAKE: This received no media coverage in keeping with the media silence about the escalation in violence and hate against Jews. But if a mosque were set alight, there would be insane pandemonium. That's why I called up the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and tore into them about this case (Case Number 342403048103). The conversation that ensues tells you all you need to know about the purged leftist police force that cover for leftist and Muslim criminals and terrorists.

Per the usual, I asked God to forgive me for swearing. I've just had enough of these purged police officers covering for and enabling left-wing criminals and Muslim terrorists all the time.

RELATED ARTICLES & VIDEOS ⬇️

1. Florida Chabad Synagogue and Community Center Set Aflame in Arson - https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-792498

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Support Israel Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/

6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!