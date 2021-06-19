Announcement: ThinBlueLineTV.com is now live!

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https://www.thinbluelinetv.com/
Thin Blue Line TV’s home has been here at Red Voice Media for the last six months. We started producing police content in 2014, and built social media followers to over 2.5 million since. We have been working on a stand-alone site for law enforcement news for a while, and now it’s time to launch!
We fight the false narratives against police you see every day in the media and from the left by showing the truth about the American law enforcement officer. Here’s what you will find on the new site:
Law enforcement news
Bodycams of shootings and major incidents
Pursuits
Law enforcement politics
Thin Blue Line TV Show
LEO Round Table
We have been shadowbanned, demonetized, deplatformed, and constantly censored by big tech, so please subscribe to the site so you can hear directly from us! ThinBlueLineTV.com