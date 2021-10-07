c0v!d information part 2

What's really going on with this situation around the world? If you haven't taken the vaccine kindly don't take it. The results for many of those who have taken it are truly sad. Some have died, others have developed heart conditions, paralysis, nervous system disorders, neurological disorders etc.If you've already taken it, don't condemn yourself. Just pray to God to reverse the ill effects of these jabs. He is able to do it and there's nothing impossible with the Lord. If you haven't taken it, stand strong, call on the name of the Lord to give you strength to continue standing and to provide grace to endure what we are all facing around the world.Remember for salvation of your soul, all you need to do is believe in the Lord Jesus Christ (John 6:29)and the sacrifice that He made on the cross where He paid for your sins. Once you believe you receive His righteousness (Rom 3:21-22) and the complete, total and eternal salvation of your soul (John 3:16).Links for videos shown here:Above is for Israel on the adverse reactions to vaccines.The above is for the first video where the doctor explained how the jab is destroying your immune system.