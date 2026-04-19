Doctor Gave My Pregnant Wife 3 Months to Live – Then We Escaped Stalin’s Russia

In 1948, as we prepared to leave the Soviet Union after years of hardship, Helena suddenly fell ill. The doctor diagnosed a serious heart condition and gave her just three months to live. What happened next was even more shocking — we discovered she was actually pregnant.

This is the dramatic final chapter of our WWII survival: defending theses at the Timiryazev Academy, passport nightmares at the KGB and Polish embassy, a brutal fall on the train to Warsaw leaving me heavily bandaged, returning to a destroyed Poland, reuniting with friends, starting work as agronomists, and beginning our new life with our first child on the way.

A story of fear, hope, love, and resilience as we finally left Stalin’s grip and returned home.

If you loved the previous parts of this incredible true story, this one will hit even harder.

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