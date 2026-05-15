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Santa Monica downtown/promenade field report May 14th 2026: Sanctuary city policy allows dangerous illegal aliens roaming streets
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NATIONAL SECURITY RED ALERT FROM SANTA MONICA/LA COUNTY CALIFORNIA:
CALIFORNIA SANCTUARY CITY POLICE DEPARTMENTS REFUSE TO REPORT EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ILLEGAL FOREIGN GANGMEMBERS TO DHS/ICE/USBP.
LAPD CHIEF MCDONNELL HAS PUBLICALLY SAID HE WILL NOT COOPERATE WITH ICE/DHS/USBP AND WILL PROTECT FOREIGN CRIMINAL GANGMEMBERS.
Santa Monica police arrest.
Cop refuses to tell me why suspect is arrested. Suspect has a large "M" tattooed on the side of his head which typically signifies a Mexican Mafia member of probable high status. Since Santa Monica and LA County are designated "Sanctuary zones" by California government, local police will not notify/turn over extremely dangerous illegal Mexican Mafia gang members to federal ICE/DHS, thus causing more crime and dangerous conditions for american citizens.
These criminals can then travel to other states starting more gang chapters and selling lethal fentanyl to Americans.
I was in one of the first socal citizen groups trying to stop the legislation of California sanctuary cities back in 2018.
NOTE: WE DID SUCCEED AT HUNTINGTON BEACH BUT MOST CALIFORNIA CITIES ARE DESIGNATED SANCTUARIES FOR DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIENS BY THE STATE.
All politicians, bureaucrats and police protecting illegal aliens should also be prosecuted and imprisoned for giving sanctuary to criminal foreign gangs.
The two most common and prominent meanings for a large, highly visible "M" tattoo on the skull or side of the face are:
1. Mexican Mafia or Sureños Gang Affiliation (La Eme) []
In criminal and prison culture, a large "M" (often stylized in Old English or block lettering) is a primary symbol for La Eme (The Mexican Mafia), one of the most powerful prison gangs in the United States. [1]
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