How Will the Mark be Introduced? 02/17/2022

How will the Mark of the Beast be introduced to the world? Will a One World Government come on the scene and they immediately come out with the Mark? Will it be the Quantum Financial System? Is it possible that the "Anti-V" is already a step in that direction? We take a deeper look into the Mark of the Beast today!0:00 How will the Mark be Introduced00:43 “Anti-V” to Mark to Beheading - Bob Faulkner13:03 Build our Faith13:50 Call to Kill Christians as “Unbelievers” - David Phillips18:19 “We will now be hunted and killed for our Faith”19:03 Make Jesus your Lord and Savior19:55 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112