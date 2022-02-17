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How Will the Mark be Introduced? 02/17/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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110 views • February 17, 2022
How will the Mark of the Beast be introduced to the world? Will a One World Government come on the scene and they immediately come out with the Mark? Will it be the Quantum Financial System? Is it possible that the "Anti-V" is already a step in that direction? We take a deeper look into the Mark of the Beast today!

0:00 How will the Mark be Introduced
00:43 “Anti-V” to Mark to Beheading - Bob Faulkner
13:03 Build our Faith
13:50 Call to Kill Christians as “Unbelievers” - David Phillips
18:19 “We will now be hunted and killed for our Faith”
19:03 Make Jesus your Lord and Savior
19:55 Joseph’s Kitchen

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