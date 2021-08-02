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Graphene nanosheets found in rainwater
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50 views • August 02, 2021
Orwell City - July 31, 2021
In a new Friday night radio program of Dirección Correcta, from the Chilean radio station El Mirador del Gallo, La Quinta Columna gave the scoop on a new finding: graphene nanosheets in rainwater.
The sample was taken hours after the chemtrail phenomenon has been observed in the skies.
Just as this nanomaterial can be found in aqueous solutions, physiological saline, vaccines, and many other items of medical and industrial use, it can also be found in practically everything.
This explains, moreover, why there are people who are magnetic without ever having been vaccinated, undergone a medical examination, worn masks, etc.
Many mysteries are being unveiled little by little.
Above is the video that Orwell City has prepared.
In a new Friday night radio program of Dirección Correcta, from the Chilean radio station El Mirador del Gallo, La Quinta Columna gave the scoop on a new finding: graphene nanosheets in rainwater.
The sample was taken hours after the chemtrail phenomenon has been observed in the skies.
Just as this nanomaterial can be found in aqueous solutions, physiological saline, vaccines, and many other items of medical and industrial use, it can also be found in practically everything.
This explains, moreover, why there are people who are magnetic without ever having been vaccinated, undergone a medical examination, worn masks, etc.
Many mysteries are being unveiled little by little.
Above is the video that Orwell City has prepared.
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