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TruNews - 9/10/21*
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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160 views • September 10, 2021
Sep 10, 2021

"BEIJING WARNS USA: CHINESE WARSHIPS COMING SOON TO YOUR DOORSTEPS"

Courtesy of TruNews

Today on TruNews, China is making it clear to the United States that its continued provocations in the South China Sea will not be tolerated, even as the US Coast Guard cruises through the Western Pacific.

Russian is calling out the US Ambassador over the real reason he was summoned: election interference by the tech giants in the upcoming Duma elections. Republicans have strong reactions to the Biden COVID mandate.

In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue the teaching on The Parable of the Sower, with an interesting interpretation that goes against modern-day Churchianity.

Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/10/21)

https://www.trunews.com/stream/beijing-warns-usa-chinese-warships-coming-soon-to-your-doorsteps

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TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

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militaryrussiacommunismtrunewschinawarnew world orderbidendictatortotalitarianismgreat resetcovid mandatescovid jab
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