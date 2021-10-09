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TruNews - 9/10/21*
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160 views • September 10, 2021
Sep 10, 2021
"BEIJING WARNS USA: CHINESE WARSHIPS COMING SOON TO YOUR DOORSTEPS"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, China is making it clear to the United States that its continued provocations in the South China Sea will not be tolerated, even as the US Coast Guard cruises through the Western Pacific.
Russian is calling out the US Ambassador over the real reason he was summoned: election interference by the tech giants in the upcoming Duma elections. Republicans have strong reactions to the Biden COVID mandate.
In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue the teaching on The Parable of the Sower, with an interesting interpretation that goes against modern-day Churchianity.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/10/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/beijing-warns-usa-chinese-warships-coming-soon-to-your-doorsteps
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🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
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https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
"BEIJING WARNS USA: CHINESE WARSHIPS COMING SOON TO YOUR DOORSTEPS"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, China is making it clear to the United States that its continued provocations in the South China Sea will not be tolerated, even as the US Coast Guard cruises through the Western Pacific.
Russian is calling out the US Ambassador over the real reason he was summoned: election interference by the tech giants in the upcoming Duma elections. Republicans have strong reactions to the Biden COVID mandate.
In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue the teaching on The Parable of the Sower, with an interesting interpretation that goes against modern-day Churchianity.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/10/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/beijing-warns-usa-chinese-warships-coming-soon-to-your-doorsteps
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
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