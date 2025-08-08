2yr anniv Lahaina Fires BLUE BLUE BLUE Psyop LIE Trick Deception - Dead Bodies In Water LIE - Front Street Cars Deaths LIE





Since the Lahaina 2yr anniv will come back in the news now, and I know the BLUE BLUE psyop trick deception LIES are going to be back in the news and in online conversations again. I am hoping THIS TIME after 2 years people will not be fooled again with all the psyop lies that have tricked them for over 2 years. My many Lahaina vids that I made, or Lahaina vids that I have posted, over the last 2 years (over 180) about the Lahaina fires are more clear and researched than the many goofballs that were spreading psyops & lies with very little digging or deep research ever being done about the Lahaina fires to trick and fool everyone.









Let me be CLEAR... The Lahaina fires was NOT a natural fire, but so many people were spreading lies about it to DISTRACT and trick everyone from finding out the truth, and also to make us truthers look crazy and dumb... And it worked.. It worked liked a charm and they are most likely going to be doing it again on this 2yr anniv.









Lets finally learn not be tricked again guys. Lets look at Lahaina fires and the BLUE BLUE BLUE issue again with fresh eyes... My short 17 min vid that I made in sept 2023 clearly shows that the blue blue blue issue wasa HUGE trick & psyop that fooled everyone https://rumble.com/v6xb0tc-2yr-anniv-lahaina-fires-blue-blue-blue-psyop-lie-trick-deception-dead-bodie.html









The trick was so obvious to see if you actually just stopped and looked at the aerial footage near the blue umbrellas and the surrounding area. Its was and is that easy guys.









When you do that, you will notice in the original viral blue umbrella vid that there is an unburned WHITE car right next to the blue car, and there is also a non-blue mini van also close to the blue and white car, and a THIRD unburned non-blue car near the umbrellas parked in the street. All 3 of those non-blue cars near the blue car, survived the fires. Take a look and watch this 17 min vid that that shows all that evidence. https://rumble.com/v6xb0tc-2yr-anniv-lahaina-fires-blue-blue-blue-psyop-lie-trick-deception-dead-bodie.html









Let me be blunt....





Drop the blue blue blue broken record lie/deception/trick. Drop the thousands of children kidnapped lie and the yellow school buses lie and the goofy oprah blue roof lie and the blue china roofs LIE.









Drop the water was turned off in Lahaina LIE, the water in Lahaina was NOT off. Yes Eric with Hawaii Real Estate im talking to you now.









As my vid that I made in 2023 shows. the "no water" idea is a LIE. Ironically also that same LIE was pushed for the LA fires. Just like in Lahaina they lied and said they had no water to make everyone argue back and forth about water issues and govnt mismanagement issues and not enough resources and blah blah blah. They ran the same old script and it worked, even Trump pushed that bogus false idea with the LA fires. Worked like a charm with Lahaina huh, so lets just run that lie story and script again. History repeats itself again indeed.









Drop the power poles caused the fire lie, the electricity WAS OFF in Lahaina and not on. Drop the hundreds of dead bodies in the water lie, guys that water was shallow and NOT deep which I showed in a few vids that I made discussing that issue.









The Psyop & LIES for the Lahaina fires were very clever and look to be very well coordinated. Think Q when you hear these psyop/lies. Lets call them QLahaina intel govnt operations lies that are "hustle bitch"ing around.. They are playing you all like violins guys.









Drop the idea that just because the car doors on front street were shut it means that people were burned alive inside them. False!! my blue blue blue vid destroys that idea. Drop the refrigerated trucks lie, remember NYC 2020 during the first lockdowns all those refrigerated trucks in front of hospitals? Yeah they were all for show and most of the time not even running. Bodies turned to white ash don't need to be refrigerated guys. Yes i'm talking to you Shelby for spreading that Lahaina refrigerated trucks shameful lie.









Front street cars was the ONLY area in Lahaina that showed a line up of burned cars, nowhere else. Meaning most of the Lahaina residents in their cars DID finally make it out of the town, thank god, even though the police blocked them from leaving and trying to escape.