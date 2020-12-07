Should children be on Ritalin? Answer NO

Along with being ineffective in the area for which they are touted, psychiatric drugs can also have serious negative side-effects.Consider the following: Shawn Cooper, a sophomore in Notus, Idaho, fired a shotgun at his fellow students.He was on Ritalin; Thomas Solomon, in Conyers, Ga., shot and wounded six classmates.He was on Ritalin; Kip Kinkel, in Springfield, Ore., killed his parents and two classmates and wounded 22 other students.He was on Ritalin and Prozac; Eric Harris of Columbine High School was on Luvox when he killed fellow students.Rod Matthews, at age 14 beat a classmate to death with a baseball bat in Canton, Mass.He had been on Ritalin since the third grade.Do we really need to wait any longer for this study or that study to confirm what the rest of the world apparently already knows— that drugging our children for no better reason than they are easily distracted or fidgety is just plain wrong?America is responsible for 90% of worldwide consumption of Ritalin.Four million children and teens in America are currently taking Ritalin or some other form of antipsychotic drug.Georgia is number one in Ritalin consumption in the United States.Why don’t we ever stop to consider that the defect lies in the institution that cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on drugs?Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine