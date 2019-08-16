🚨BREAKING: “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO NATIONAL SECURITY” - SENATE INVESTIGATING HUNTER BIDEN - 1602-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUESTS: Owen Shroyer: OWEN is an outspoken activist and field reporter who hosts a daily broadcast called The War Room on InfoWars.com
AND:
Dan Gainor, The Vice President of Business and Culture for the MRC, is a veteran editor with more than two decades of experience in print and online media. He has appeared a number of times on the Fox Business Network and writes for The Fox Forum. He has served as an editor at several newspapers including The Washington Times and The Baltimore News-American. Mr. Gainor also has extensive experience in online publishing – holding the position of managing editor for CQ.com, the Web site of Congressional Quarterly, and executive editor for ChangeWave, published by Phillips International.
https://www.mrc.org/
E-Militia Article: BREAKING: “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO NATIONAL SECURITY” – SENATE INVESTIGATING HUNTER BIDEN http://ow.ly/cDl430pmGdO