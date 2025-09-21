A mass protest against migration policy took place in The Hague - demanding stricter restrictions for asylum seekers - clip 2

A mass protest against migration policy took place in The Hague, ending in violent clashes with the police. Thousands of people took to the streets, with the event organized by right-wing radical activists demanding stricter restrictions for asylum seekers.

Protesters threw stones and bottles at the police, set fire to one of the police cars, and temporarily blocked the highway near the demonstration site. The police used water cannons and tear gas.

According to local media, windows were broken at the headquarters of the center-left party D66, which right-wing radicals consider part of the "progressive elite."

Recently, similar large-scale protests took place in London.