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ISRAELI PM ADMITS THAT IT IS THE VAXXED WHO ARE MOST VULNERABLE TO DELTA,, HOW MANY MORE EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS YOU NEED ?
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720 views • August 24, 2021
ISRAELI PM ADMITS THAT IT IS THE VAXXED WHO ARE MOST VULNERABLE TO DELTA,, HOW MANY MORE EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS YOU NEED ?
In a clumsy move, however genuine, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett admitted today that it is the vaccinated who are most vulnerable to Delta, not the unvaccinated as some Western media outlets insist. Bennett urged the vaccinated to apply for a booster ASAP.
Transcript: "A very important point which the (israeli) public must internalise, yet most people fail to understand: the most vulnerable people, as paradoxically as it may seem, are those who had the 2 jabs but not yet the 3rd one, and why? Because they walk around believing they are protected due to the 2 doses they already had. They fail to understand that the 2nd jab has waned against the Delta. hence it is a matter of great urgency to get the 3rd shot (booster)"
Israeli PM admits that it is the VAXXED who are most vulnerable to Delta!
CREDÎTS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
In a clumsy move, however genuine, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett admitted today that it is the vaccinated who are most vulnerable to Delta, not the unvaccinated as some Western media outlets insist. Bennett urged the vaccinated to apply for a booster ASAP.
Transcript: "A very important point which the (israeli) public must internalise, yet most people fail to understand: the most vulnerable people, as paradoxically as it may seem, are those who had the 2 jabs but not yet the 3rd one, and why? Because they walk around believing they are protected due to the 2 doses they already had. They fail to understand that the 2nd jab has waned against the Delta. hence it is a matter of great urgency to get the 3rd shot (booster)"
Israeli PM admits that it is the VAXXED who are most vulnerable to Delta!
CREDÎTS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
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