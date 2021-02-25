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WATCH! Canadian Man Refuses COVID Test At Airport Checkpoint
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215 views • February 25, 2021
Traveling Canadian refuses the COVID-19 test that the government claims is mandatory all he gets is a ticket.
Пътуващ Канадец отказва PCR-теста, за който правителството твърди, че е задължителен, без проблеми си взема билет и отпътува.
Original video: https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603539764a389f1621e85a2e
https://stamat.org/
Пътуващ Канадец отказва PCR-теста, за който правителството твърди, че е задължителен, без проблеми си взема билет и отпътува.
Original video: https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603539764a389f1621e85a2e
https://stamat.org/
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