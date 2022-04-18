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Transcending Regrets
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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22 views • April 18, 2022
Do you have regrets that dampen your spirit? Most of us do. Unfortunately, they siphon our life force energy. Now is the time to learn from those experiences and let go if we want to transform this world.

In this episode, we’ll look at a 4-step process called The Memory Imprint Journal to help you do that.

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Topics Covered:
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2:17 – A philosophy to help you let go of regret
4:40 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve your motivation or finances
8:52 - Why goals sometimes don’t manifest
14:05 – 2 examples of how we pick up subconscious programs keeping us in regret
16:50 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step ‘Memory Imprint Journal’
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LINKS
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Memory Imprint Journal – 30 Day Challenge Course
https://goldenagetimeline.com/memory-imprint-journal-course/

The MindStory Inner Coach Book + 2 Neuro-Blueprint Audios
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/

Helio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Novel
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/



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Keywords
forgivenesspodcastascensionpersonal developmentletting goregretssuccess tipspeace of mind
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy