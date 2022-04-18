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Transcending Regrets
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22 views • April 18, 2022
Do you have regrets that dampen your spirit? Most of us do. Unfortunately, they siphon our life force energy. Now is the time to learn from those experiences and let go if we want to transform this world.
In this episode, we’ll look at a 4-step process called The Memory Imprint Journal to help you do that.
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Topics Covered:
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2:17 – A philosophy to help you let go of regret
4:40 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve your motivation or finances
8:52 - Why goals sometimes don’t manifest
14:05 – 2 examples of how we pick up subconscious programs keeping us in regret
16:50 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step ‘Memory Imprint Journal’
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LINKS
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Memory Imprint Journal – 30 Day Challenge Course
https://goldenagetimeline.com/memory-imprint-journal-course/
The MindStory Inner Coach Book + 2 Neuro-Blueprint Audios
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
Helio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Novel
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
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Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
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Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
In this episode, we’ll look at a 4-step process called The Memory Imprint Journal to help you do that.
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
---------------------------------
2:17 – A philosophy to help you let go of regret
4:40 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve your motivation or finances
8:52 - Why goals sometimes don’t manifest
14:05 – 2 examples of how we pick up subconscious programs keeping us in regret
16:50 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step ‘Memory Imprint Journal’
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Memory Imprint Journal – 30 Day Challenge Course
https://goldenagetimeline.com/memory-imprint-journal-course/
The MindStory Inner Coach Book + 2 Neuro-Blueprint Audios
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
Helio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Novel
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
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