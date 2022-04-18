Transcending Regrets

Do you have regrets that dampen your spirit? Most of us do. Unfortunately, they siphon our life force energy. Now is the time to learn from those experiences and let go if we want to transform this world.In this episode, we’ll look at a 4-step process called The Memory Imprint Journal to help you do that.---------------------------------Topics Covered:---------------------------------2:17 – A philosophy to help you let go of regret4:40 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve your motivation or finances8:52 - Why goals sometimes don’t manifest14:05 – 2 examples of how we pick up subconscious programs keeping us in regret16:50 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step ‘Memory Imprint Journal’---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------Memory Imprint Journal – 30 Day Challenge CourseThe MindStory Inner Coach Book + 2 Neuro-Blueprint AudiosHelio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Novel---------------------------------STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINESubscribe to the Golden Age Timeline PodcastJoin The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZjJoin The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannelJoin our Locals Community:---------------------------------