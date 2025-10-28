FAITH AIN'T QUIET | Coalition Reloaded

Faith surely ain't quiet! When you know the TRUTH you have to shout it from the rooftops! Randall knocks another one out of the park kicking off the start of this song with the team of Resistance Chicks, Coalition Reloaded and Purple For Parents! Home run!

Follow Coalition Reloaded and listen to their music here: https://coalitionreloaded.com/

For those of you who saw our documentary with Rhonda Miller, Monsters of America, you will know that Purple For Parents are on the FRONT lines on exposing the ROOT of sexual perversion in our nation and protecting our children!

Follow Purple For Parents at https://www.facebook.com/purpleforparentsofficial/





Watch the documentary here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/monsters-of-america/