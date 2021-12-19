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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Είναι τιμωρός ο Θεός;
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52 views • December 19, 2021
Μία ὁμιλία πάνω στό σοβαρό ἁγιογραφικό θέμα τῆς θείας δικαιοσύνης, βασισμένη στήν πατερική διδασκαλία τῆς Ἐκκλησίας μας.
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή Θ΄ Ματθαίου, 29 Ἰουλίου 2018, στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή Θ΄ Ματθαίου, 29 Ἰουλίου 2018, στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
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