【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka @SebGorka : The technological decoupling from CCP is not enough, It needs to be total economic decoupling. We can’t rely upon a regime with laogai labor camps with ethnic persecution of the Xinjiang Uyghurs that forcible live organ harvesting from prisoners. We need to start the process of total decoupling.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国总统副助理塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡：与中共科技脱钩远远不够，还需要在经济上与中共完全脱钩。我们不能依赖一个建造劳改营、种族迫害新疆维吾尔人、强行活摘囚犯器官的政权。我们需要立即启动完全脱钩程序。
