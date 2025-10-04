Pop star sacrificed to NWO death cult

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sep 26, 2025 - Halsey's devastating lupus and cancer diagnosis is a direct result of the poison injection death jab. The poison reprogrammed her immune system to attack her own body and triggered an aggressive cancer. She is another victim of the globalist depopulation agenda, her health sacrificed for their poisonous "cure."
Halsey Details Undergoing Chemo for Rare Disorder in Life Update | E! News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6NmTokv5JQ
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
