Callum Smiles: Rebel News’ Coverage of the WEF’s Annual Conference

The global elites are so used to the positive coverage of their authoritarian agenda by the legacy media that they control that they have become incapable of facing hard-hitting journalism.





This year’s annual conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was masterfully covered by the Canadian-based media outlet Rebel News which had an eight-man team on the ground. While most of the high-profile attendees that the reporters interacted with were reluctant to answer meaningful questions, this kind of attitude puts their contempt for ordinary people in full display, argued Callum Smiles, who was a part of the team. What the world’s top politicians, activists and business executives were silent about is a reason for us to ponder if their plan for the Great Reset is really that great.





To follow Callum Smiles on Twitter, please go to https://twitter.com/CSmiles_News





Rebel News' videos are available on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/RebelNews and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@RebelNewsOnline





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com