Russia 'Unmasks' Biden; 'Even Before Moscow Mall Fire Was Doused, U.S. Knew The Mastermind'
Published 14 hours ago

ussia has raised questions about the U.S.' hush-hush statement on the Moscow mall attack. Russia is suspicious about how the U.S. knew who the mastermind was within a few hours of the attack. Russia stated that even before the mall fire was doused, the U.S. started screaming that it wasn't Ukraine.

