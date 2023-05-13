Quo Vadis





May 13, 2023





In this video we share Revelations on Fatima to Visionary Luz de Maria.





The 13th of May 1917 and in the 5 months following (on the 13th of each month), the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to 3 shepherd children: Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco in Coba de Iria, near Fatima, Portugal. She gave them three secrets that should have been completely revealed no later than the year 1960, and she made a special request: TO CONSECRATE RUSSIA (the cradle of communism) TO HER IMMACULATE HEART...





The message has not been made fully known and Russia has not been consecrated as the Blessed Virgin requested? The hierarchy of the Catholic Church has disobeyed! The world is facing today the grave consequences foretold in the prophetic messages.





The following message was given to Luz de Maria by SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL on May 12, 2022.





Beloved children of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima:





ON THIS FEAST DAY I CALL YOU AS THE PEOPLE OF GOD TO ACCEPT THE CALL OF OUR QUEEN TO PRAY THE HOLY ROSARY; persevering in this act of Faith, of love, of gratitude and at the same time of reparation for the offenses committed by this generation against Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and against Our Queen and Mother.





This time and its events are putting you to the test; therefore, from now on, offer up, bless, pray, sacrifice yourselves in reparation for sins and as an offering for your personal conversion and that of your brothers and sisters.





Children of Our Lady:





WITH THE HOLY ROSARY IN YOUR HANDS, PREPARE YOURSELVES TO BE FIRM IN THE FAITH.





THIS MOMENT IS DECISIVE.





The following COMMENTARY is from LUZ DE MARIA:





Brothers and sisters, Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima has already revealed to us what we are now experiencing as humanity; we cannot hide it, just as we cannot hide the hope in Her Message: in the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.





Without losing Faith in Divine Protection, in Maternal Protection and the Protection of Saint Michael the Archangel and His Heavenly Legions, let us raise our voices and say:





My God, I believe, I adore, I hope and I love You.





I ask forgiveness for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope and do not love You.

My God, I believe, I adore, I hope and I love You.





I ask forgiveness for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope and do not love You.





My God, I believe, I adore, I hope and I love You.





I ask forgiveness for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope and do not love You.





Amen.





