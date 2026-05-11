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5/10/2026
1 Thessalonians 1:9-10 Waiting For The Son
Intro: The world today is spinning not only literally but spiritually. We are all aware that the world is heading in the wrong direction physically, mentally and Spiritually. We have drifted far from the peaceful shores of God’s inspired word. The world is waiting for answers to their problems. The world is waiting for a solution to their problems. The church is simply waiting on Jesus. What are you waiting for?