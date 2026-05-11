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Waiting For The Son
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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5/10/2026

1 Thessalonians 1:9-10 Waiting For The Son

Intro: The world today is spinning not only literally but spiritually.  We are all aware that the world is heading in the wrong direction physically, mentally and Spiritually.  We have drifted far from the peaceful shores of God’s inspired word.  The world is waiting for answers to their problems.  The world is waiting for a solution to their problems.  The church is simply waiting on Jesus.  What are you waiting for?

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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