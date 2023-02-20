End Times Deception & Apostasy - Distracted From Jesus, Our First Love - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-02-19: Distracted From Our First Love " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

.

Pastor JD talks about how the distractions of these last days are drawing us away from Jesus, our first love by explaining the significance prophetically, identifying them specifically, and what we’re to do practically.

.

RESOURCE LINKS:

- YouTube video, "Damar Hamlin speaks out on his ‘remarkable’ recovery l GMA"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qoLYdZOLHY

- YouTube video, "Damar Hamlin and Buffalo Bills medical staff receives standing ovation before Super Bowl LVII"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wZANUq9Iyk

- YouTube video, "Love Your Enemies", He Gets Us

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5x1RyJOwP8

- YouTube video, "Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjBo--1n8lI

- YouTube video, "4th UFO shot down by US military in 9 days"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DcVBoy2UYo

- YouTube video, "Senator calls for plan to deal with spy balloons"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQgSY-tAL6s

- C-SPAN, "User Clip: Reagan 1987 UN Speech - Alien Threat"

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4927084/user-clip-reagan-1987-speech-alien-threat

- Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, "Address to the 42d Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York"

https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/archives/speech/address-42d-session-united-nations-general-assembly-new-york-new-york

- Your Tango, "As The U.S. Shoots Down UFOs, People Are Talking About The Fake Alien Invasion Predicted To Begin In 2024"

https://www.yourtango.com/self/project-blue-beam-alien-invasion-new-world-order-conspiracy-theory

- YouTube video, WKYC Channel 3, "Ohio train derailment: Explosion sparks the start of 'controlled release' in East Palestine"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJyHH8TiKCo

- Draft CDC PDF, "Toxicological Profile for Vinyl Chloride"

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxprofiles/tp20.pdf

- Netflix movie, "White Noise"

https://www.netflix.com/watch/81317320

- YouTube video, "Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ RACY ‘Unholy’ Performance At 2023 Grammys"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Fv4lIFZ7A

- WEF, Strategic Intelligence chart

https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006DR3hUAG

- AF PDF

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA392587.pdf

.

.

.

.

