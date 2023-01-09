Create New Account
SeeThruTheScript - The Faustian Bargain | A Deal With The Devil (Must Watch)
168 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

SeeThruTheScript - The Faustian Bargain | A Deal With The Devil (Must Watch)


From Western folklore to modern-day entertainment. The very concept of making a deal with the Devil has remained relevant.


In today's video, I dive into the legend of Faust and his deal with 'Mephisto' aka Satan, and how Faust ended up losing his soul in the process.


SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5sVxEBXAbU4

